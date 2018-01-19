A Haryanvi folk singer, Mamta Sharma, who had gone missing some days back was found dead with her throat slit in Baniyani village in Rohtak district, Haryana on Thursday.

Missing since Jan 14

The 40-year-old woman used to perform at religious gatherings. Her body was found in Baniyani, which is also the native village of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

On Thursday afternoon, the residents of the village found her body lying in the bushes following which they alerted the police. A team of forensic experts immediately reached the spot and sent the body for an autopsy to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak.

According to Sharma's son Bharath, his mother had been missing since January 14. He said she was on her way to attend an event in Rohtak's Gohana with her associate Mohit Kumar. Kumar said they came across a car in the Lahli village at around 10:30 am.

Sharma got out of the car and boarded the other. She told that the occupants were her friends and also told Kumar that she was going to Kalanaur but would join them back in Gohana after an hour.

Later she went missing and her family filed a complaint at the Kalanaur police station on January 15. "Suspecting foul play, I had lodged a missing complaint," Bharat was quoted as saying by the media. He also added that her cell phone was switched off.

The police said they have registered a murder case against the unidentified people.

However, Sharma is not the only Haryanvi folk singer who has been murdered in the past few days.

In October 2017, a 22-year-old folk singer named Harshita Dahiya was shot dead by unidentified assailants while returning to Delhi after attending a programme at Chamrara village of Panipat district.

In another incident, Haryanvi singer and dancer Aarti Bhoria had filed a police complaint after she started receiving death and rape threats.