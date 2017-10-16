Bollywood lost veteran filmmaker Lekh Tandon, who directed iconic film Amrapali, on Sunday. The 88-year-old filmmaker passed away at his residence in Powai, surrounded by his family.

The Lahore-born Indian filmmaker directed many popular movies starring famous stars such as Shammi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini, Shabana Azmi, Rekha, Rajender Kumar and Shashi Kapoor, to name a few.

However, here are some lesser-known facts about the veteran filmmaker:

His first break

He received his first break as a director from F.C. Mehra to direct 'Professor' starring Shammi Kapoor and Kalpana who made her debut in the film. While talking about his break, the filmmaker told The Hindu: "It was Shammi Kapoor's most challenging character as he had to perform two roles one that of the youthful lover and the other of the old teacher who comes to teach Kalpana and Praveen Chowdhury."

Inspiration

The Amrapali director considered Prithviraj Kapoor as an inspiration. He once said: "When I came to films in the 50s, I received a lot of inspiration and support from Prithviraj Kapoor. The father-figure that he was, he never discouraged newcomers."

He added saying: "Working as an assistant director with Raj Kapoor, I was able to learn many aspects of direction. Raj Kapoor was never an autocrat at work. Though he was firm on his convictions, he always took suggestions from his assistants and even implemented many of them giving due credit to each. Working at R.K. was like a school as well as college for me regarding cinema direction."

When Tandon discovered actor Shah Rukh Khan

Perhaps Tandon's most cherished legacy is that he is credited with discovering the King of Bollywood. Tandon cast Shah Rukh Khan in his TV serial known as 'Dil Dariya' in 1988.

Tandon's films and TV shows

As a film director he directed films like Professor (1962), Jhuk Gaya Aasman (1968), Prince (1969), Amrapali (1966), Jahan Pyar Mile (1969), Andolan (1975), Ek Baar Kaho (1980), Sharada (1981), Khuda Kasam (1981), Doosri Dulhan (1983), Agar Tum Na Hote (1983), Uttarayan (1985), Do Rahain (1997) and Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaaye (1977).

As TV director, he made Dil Dariya (1988-1989), Phir Wahi Talash (1989-1990) and Farmaan (1994). He has also acted in films like Swades, Paheli, Rang De Basanti, Halla Bol and Chennai Express.

Awards and recognitions

In 1978, Tandon shared the Filmfare Best Screenplay Award for his movie Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaye with Vrajendra Gaur and Madhusudan Kalekar. In Filmfans Association of India in 1983, he received the Best Director Award for his film Agar Tum Na Hote starring Rajesh Khanna. Amrapali, starring Vyjayanthimala and Sunil Dutt, was India's entry at the 39th Academy Awards for the Best Foreign Language Film.