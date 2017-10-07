Veteran filmmaker Kundan Shah, who directed the cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, passed away early Saturday morning following a heart attack at his residence. He was 69.

Shah is known directing the cult classic and dark satirical film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro in 1983, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa in 1993, and TV shows Nukkad in 1986 and Wagle Ki Duniya in 1988.

Here are a few lesser-known facts about the veteran film director.

Introduced the satirical comedy genre

With his debut film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Shah introduced the satirical comedy genre in the Hindi film industry.

The film is called a cult classic even after three decades of its release.

The Mahabharata scene, which was the highlight of the film, is one of the iconic scenes of Hindi cinema.

Idea for Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

The inspiration for the cult classic, which was made on a budget of Rs 70 lakh, goes back to his struggle after he graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, in 1976.

"I interpret comedy as a fight for dignity. I have to get what is mine and I will fight for it. The characters in the movie are doing the same. They are fighting for their bread. I don't like 'smart aleck' humour," he had told The Hindu.

He returned his National Award

In 1983, Shah won the National Award for Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. However, the director returned the award in 2015 in support of protesting FTII students and the growing intolerance in the country.

Shah and 23 other directors returned the award to the Central government.

"This is the only National Award I have for Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and I feel very sad to part with it. I owe this award to my alma mater FTII- there would've been no JBDY if I had not studied at FTII," Shah was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

Shah's films and TV shows

Apart from Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Shah also directed the hit film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, the critically acclaimed film Kya Kehna, Hum To Mohabbat Karega and Dil Hai Tumhara.

He also directed two popular shows — Nukkad and Wagle Ki Duniya.

When he said Shah Rukh's acting is plastic

Shah and Shah Rukh worked together on three projects. He once said "you love to watch Shah Rukh perform," but he also criticised the actor and said his acting had become plastic.

"He was a devoted actor. But nowadays, his acting is plastic. The scenes only have his mannerisms. I would say even Kajol and Aamir Khan do plastic acting because they are enacting the same emotions all the time. Today, the actor is trapped if the film doesn't do a business of Rs 100 crore. So they have to do what they are told," Shah had told Rediff.com in an interview.