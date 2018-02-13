From a "slave-like situation" to now becoming Pakistan's first Hindu woman lawmaker, Krishna Kumari has soared on the political arena despite all odds. The 38-year-old woman has paved the way for women from the Hindu community — a minority in Pakistan — to foray into politics.

A member of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Kumari lived through poverty in her childhood days. She created history when the country's Opposition party nominated her for the upcoming Senate elections, making her all set to become the first Hindu woman lawmaker in the nation since 1947.

Kumari, who once worked on the farm of an abusive feudal landlord, understood the importance of education at a very young age. After graduating from a university, she became an activist, creating awareness among people about the importance of human rights and education. However, life took her on a different path as soon as she entered politics.

The ordeals faced she faced — she was married at the age of 16 — never stopped her from becoming a future lawmaker in Pakistan.

Furthermore, PPP members who have immense faith in her leadership qualities also reportedly asked all its lawmakers to vote for her in the elections for the Upper House of Parliament. The elections are set to place on March 3, this year.

"I am grateful to my party of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. I am thankful to the party's leadership. I will do my best for the rights of the oppressed people," the Associated Press quoted Kumari as saying.

This is not the first time that PPP has created history by empowering women. The party previously had several women leaders taking charge, like Pakistan's first woman Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, first woman speaker of the National Assembly, Fehmida Mirza, and the first woman foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar.

