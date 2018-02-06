Kian Lawley has been removed from 20th Century Fox's upcoming movie The Hate U Give on the grounds of his racist behavior in a past video.

The 22-year-old actor can be seen using the N-word and other racial remarks in the video which surfaced recently.

Check out the video below:

A representative of Fox released a statement saying, "Due to the controversy surrounding his past comments and behavior, Kian Lawley will no longer appear in The Hate U Give. The studio plans to recast the role of Chris and reshoot scenes as needed."

The actor also issued a statement and admitted his mistake by saying, "Words have power and can do damage. I own mine and I am sorry. I respect Fox's decision to recast this role for The Hate U Give as it is an important story, and it would not be appropriate for me to be involved considering the actions of my past. I understand the impact and I have grown and learned since then. From now on I plan to use my voice for positive change."

The young social media sensation also shared a post on Twitter in response to the netizens' retaliation saying, "If u don't learn from ur mistakes, u can never grow as a person. I've learned a lot & I am grateful to have the power to change. I never want to be who I was yesterday. we're in a constant battle to become a better version of ourselves, use ur voice as ur weapon."

if u don’t learn from ur mistakes, u can never grow as a person.



i’ve learned a lot & i am grateful to have the power to change. i never want to be who i was yesterday. we’re in a constant battle to become a better version of ourselves, use ur voice as ur weapon. — Kian Lawley (@KianLawley) February 4, 2018

The upcoming movie "The Hate U Give" is adapted from one of the bestselling books of the New York Times with the same title, written by author Angie Thomas.

The book revolves around the story of 16-year-old Starr Carter, who is torn between two worlds- the poverty-stricken neighborhood she lives in and the fancy prep school she attends. Amidst her distressed situations, she witnesses the death of his childhood best friend Khalil shot by a police officer. Khalil was unarmed during the tragic encounter.

The cast of the movie includes "Hunger Games" actress Amandla Stenberg as Starr along with Russel Hornsby, Regina Hall, Anthony Mackie, Issa Rae and Common. Lawley was to play the role of Starr's white boyfriend Chris. The movie is being directed by George Tillman Jr. The filming began in September in Atlanta.

Author Angie has also posted a series of tweets hinting at the perturbed situation.

I've been hurt severely. But please, make me the bad guy. Please, call out black women and attack us. You have no clue what I'm dealing with. — Angie Thomas Doesn't Control Movies (@angiecthomas) February 5, 2018

Lawley rose to fame as a YouTuber and gradually moved to acting making his appearance in movies like Before I fall, Shovel Buddies and more.

This is not the first time a YouTube celebrity has landed in trouble for inappropriate behavior and content.

Recently, known YouTube celebrity Logan Paul faced backlash when he uploaded a 'suicide forest' video in which he had allegedly mocked the death of a man in Japan's Aokigahara forest.