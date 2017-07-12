Johanna Konta became the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals since 1978 by beating Simona Halep on Tuesday. The Australian-born right-hander is now ranked No. 7 in the world. Virginia Wade was the last British woman to make it to the semis of the grass-court Grand Slam.

Konta now has a shot at her first major title after last year's breakthrough season when she reached US Open's fourth round and the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

Here is all you need to know about her:

Where is she from?

Johanna Konta was born to Hungarian parents in Sydney, Australia. At the age of 14, she moved to the UK. She officially represented Australia but later switched her allegiance to Great Britain after she became a UK citizen in May 2012.

When and how did she get into Tennis?

At the age of eight, Konta picked up a tennis racket and never looked back since. Australia's Tennis women's coach Pete McCraw recognised her talent at the age of 11.

Konta's secret weapon

The 26-year-old keeps her focus by learning her tactics well and reciting them before the match, says coach.

??❤?? @asicstiger @topshop A post shared by Johanna Konta (@jokonta91) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

Is sports in her blood?



Konta doesn't really belong to a sports family. Her father is an hotelier and her mother is a dentist. Though one of her grandfathers, Tamás Kertész, played football for Ferencvárosi T. In fact, in the 1950s, he won two international caps for Hungary and late went on to coach the Ghana national team.

When you realise @gameofthrones is starting in 2 weeks.. @wimbledon #wimbledon2017 A post shared by Johanna Konta (@jokonta91) on Jul 3, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

Embarrassing secret

Konta reportedly admitted, 'I'm embarrassed to say I don't know the National Anthem yet but please quiz me again, I promise I will. I've taken the Life In The UK test and was very happy I passed.'

The book I can't seem to put down right now.. #lianemoriarty has got me obsessed.. #whataliceforgot #biglittlelies #thehusbandssecret A post shared by Johanna Konta (@jokonta91) on Mar 20, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

What does she like to do off court?

'I'm feeling quite happy with how I'm growing as a muffin baker,' she revealed. Konta's chocolate and raspberry muffins are quite popular among her team. Among other things, she likes movies, reading and shopping.

Sunday's are for fresh flowers. A post shared by Johanna Konta (@jokonta91) on Jul 9, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Love life

Apart from the fact that she has a huge crush on the Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, she is dating photographer Jackson Wade but she doesn't like talking much about him as she 'feels weird'.