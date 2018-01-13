Jitender Mann, a 27-year former national-level boxing champion, was found dead at his flat in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Saturday.

A friend of Mann, Pritam Tokas, who is also a national level boxer, along with the formers' kin had gone to the apartment when Mann did not answer the door. They also informed the police.

Greater Noida: Jitendra Mann, former national-level boxer, shot dead at his flat by unidentified people in Surajpur. Police investigation underway (13.01.18) pic.twitter.com/ldE9DR7bmV — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2018

Police rushed to the spot and broke open the door to discover that Mann's body had multiple wounds of gunshots.

The investigating officials said that Mann had participated in many junior level boxing championships, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Here are the details:

Mann who has won many boxing championships had quit the sport seven months back following an injury and was working as a gym instructor in GN's Alpha 1 gym.

The deceased had not been to the gym for the past two days and his phone was switched off.

Mann's kin who reside in South Delhi's Munirka sensed that something was wrong when they discovered his phone to be switched off for hours, Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Suniti told IANS.

"The flat was locked from outside. We forced open the door and found Mann lying dead in a pool of blood," the SP said.

The boxer was allegedly murdered two days back and his body was found in a decomposed state. It has been sent for post-mortem.

According to the HT report, Mann's body had four bullet injuries of which one was on his head and three were on his back.

Mann's cell phone was not found in his flat, the police said.

The Station House Officer (SHO) from GN's Surajpur said, "The deceased was shot dead. We have registered a case of murder. Till now, we don't know who is behind this gruesome crime but our investigations are on in the matter. We are analyzing the CCTV footage and soon we will be able to crack the case."

Tokas, Mann's friend and a boxer, told IANS that the latter had contested in many junior level boxing matches in many countries, including France, Cuba, Uzbekistan and Russia.

Further investigation is underway and the CCTV footage has been analysed to identify the killer.