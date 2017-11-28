Who is Wallis Simpson? The American who nearly destroyed the British royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially engaged,but this isnt the first time a royal has married an American. The last time it happened it nearly caused the collapse of the British Monarchy. Wallis Simpson caused controversy when she became entangled with Edward VIII. Like Markle, Simpson was a divorcee. But the 1930s was a much less forgiving time. People thought Simpson was politically, socially, and morally unsuitable to be potentially Queen. The only way Edward could marry Simpson was to abdicate the throne, which he did on 10 December 1936. In the next year Edward married Simpson in France. This time however it seems to be smoother sailing for Harry and Meghans wedding,which is set for Spring 2018.