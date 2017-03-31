- Play Watch awkward moment Bastian Schweinsteiger is asked about Chicago Fires World Cup chances
- Play Here are nine ways climate change is destroying the planet
-
- Play Arsene Wenger coy about his future at Arsenal
- Play Samsung Galaxy S8: Online reaction
- Play Kerala box office: Mammootty's The Great Father beats Mohanlal's Pulimurugan opening day collection
- Play A-list insider: George Michael is finally buried and will the new Doctor Who be a woman?
- Play April film preview: Fast and Furious 8, Their Finest and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2
Who is Tomi Lahren?
The conservative host has amassed a huge 4.3m followers on Facebook through her viral monologues, many of which espouse right-wing and conservative views in line with US President Donald Trump. Her popularity online has led to appearances on mainstream television shows, such as The Daily Show and Real Time with Bill Maher. However, her show on news outlet The Blaze has recently been suspended, after the 24-year-old claimed she was ‘pro-choice’ on US talk show The View.
Most popular