Who is Tomi Lahren?

The conservative host has amassed a huge 4.3m followers on Facebook through her viral monologues, many of which espouse right-wing and conservative views in line with US President Donald Trump. Her popularity online has led to appearances on mainstream television shows, such as The Daily Show and Real Time with Bill Maher. However, her show on news outlet The Blaze has recently been suspended, after the 24-year-old claimed she was ‘pro-choice’ on US talk show The View.