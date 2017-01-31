- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
Who is the new Acting US Attorney General Dana Boente?
After the acting US Attorney General Sally Yates was fired just hours after issuing a memo ordering Justice Department lawyers not to defend President Donald Trumps executive action temporarily banning refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the White House announced her replacement: Dana Boente.
Most popular