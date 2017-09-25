Who is Tennessee church shooting suspect Emanuel Samson

Emanuel Kidega Samson, 25, has been charged with murder and attempted murder…after opening fire at Burnetts Chapel Church of Christ Antioch in Tennessee. A 39-year-old woman, Melanie Smith, was killed in the church parking lot. Six others were wounded inside the church after Samson entered through the back entrance. Robert Engle, a church usher, interfered quickly, resulting in Samson being shot in the left pectoral. Police said Samson had previously attended the church within last two years. The shooting is still under investigation and it is unknown if Samson has a criminal record. He is scheduled to appear in court on 27 September.