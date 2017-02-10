- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
Who is Kimmie Taylor? The first British woman to join the fight against Isis
Kimberley Taylor is believed to be the first British woman to be on the front line fighting against the Islamic State (Isis) in Syria. The Syrian Kurds began their fight for self-determination in 2011, inspired by the Arab Spring and by the ideology of Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers party (PKK), which is listed as a terrorist organisation in Turkey.
