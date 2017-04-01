- Play Watch awkward moment Bastian Schweinsteiger is asked about Chicago Fires World Cup chances
- Play Kerala box office: Mammootty's The Great Father beats Mohanlal's Pulimurugan opening day collection
-
- Play Here are nine ways climate change is destroying the planet
- Play Arsene Wenger coy about his future at Arsenal
- Play Samsung Galaxy S8: Online reaction
- Play A-list insider: George Michael is finally buried and will the new Doctor Who be a woman?
- Play Samsung Galaxy S8: Top 8 trump card features that make Galaxy S7 heir superior to Apple iPhone 7 series
Who is Kendrick Lamar calling out this time around?
Rap star Kendrick Lamar has premiered the music video for his new single Humble, starting a debate on social media regarding who in particular the rapper is calling out.
Most popular