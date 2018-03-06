Who is former Russian spy Sergei Skripal?

A retired Russian intelligence (GRU) colonel is in critical condition years after he was convicted by Moscows military court of high treason for allegedly spying for the British. On Sunday (Mar. 4), he and a woman were found unconscious on a Salisbury, England, shopping center bench after exposure to an unknown substance. The bizarre incident is drawing comparisons to the poisoning death of former Russian secret service officer and defector, Alexander Litvinenko. Russia has repeatedly denied any responsibility in Litvinenkos poisoning death but relations between Britain and Russia have been strained since the 2006 incident.