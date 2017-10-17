Sgt Bergdahl walked off his military post in Afghanistan in 2009, in what he says was a protest to prove that his commanders were unfit for service. He was then captured by the Taliban, and kept in captivity and tortured for five years. He was released in exchange for five Guantanamo Bay detainees in May 2014.
Who is Bowe Bergdahl?
- October 17, 2017 21:53 IST
