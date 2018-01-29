Swedish business magnet Ingvar Kamprad, who introduced the world to flat-pack furniture through his very popular brand Ikea, died on Saturday, January 27. He was 91.

The Ikea founder passed away at his home in the southern Swedish region of Smaland, according to the Agence France-Presse and Ikea, in a statement, said: "Kamprad passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones following a brief illness."

Speaking of the businessman Jesper Brodin, CEO and president of the Ikea Group, added: "His legacy will be admired for many years to come and his vision — to create a better everyday life for the many people — will continue to guide and inspire us."

Who is Ingvar Kamprad and how did Ikea become one of the most loved furniture brands?