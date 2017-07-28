Bollywood actor Inder Kumar, who is best known for his roles in movies Wanted, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, passed away in Mumbai on Friday. The actor died of a heart attack at around 2 am at his Andheri residence. He was 45.

Also Read: Wanted actor Inder Kumar, 45, passes away after suffering heart attack

"He passed away at 2 am on Friday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest," Indian Express quoted his ex-father-in-law Rajoo Karia as saying.

He is survived by his wife Pallavi Saraf and a daughter.

Here are a few lesser-known facts about Inder Kumar.

His acting debut

Kumar made his acting debut in 1996 with Masoom, which featured Ayesha Jhulka in the female lead. Since then, he acted in around 20 films, including Akshay Kumar and Rekha-starrer Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala-starrer Baaghi.

Close friend of Salman Khan

Kumar was a close confidante of Salman Khan and was close to his family as well. He even acted with Salman in movies like Wanted, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

Briefly played Mihir Virani

Kumar made his small screen debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He replaced Amar Upadhyay in the show to play the role of Mihir Virani, a popular television character in the 2000s. He briefly played that role and was replaced by Ronit Roy.

Arrested on rape charges

In 2014, he was arrested on charges of raping a model. According to reports, Kumar had kept the model in his house and promised to get her a role in Bollywood films. He later developed a physical relationship with the model. The model accused him of raping her, but the actor denied saying that it was a consensual relationship.

Inder Kumar's love life

He dated actress Ishaa Koppikar on and off for 12 years. After his breakup with Ishaa, he married Kamaljeet Kaur, who was not from the glamour industry. However, the marriage didn't last and within two months of his marriage, he opted for divorce.

"Yes, I did marry as I wanted to settle in life. But things did not work out. I don't want to say anything more at this juncture about anyone. After a while, I will," Mid-Day had quoted him as saying in 2009.

He was also briefly married to Sonal Kariya, who is the daughter of film publicist Rajoo Kariya, in 2003.