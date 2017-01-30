Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?

Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US? Close
New US President Donald Trump has banned people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US, on what his administration say is a temporary basis. The executive order has been labelled a Muslim ban by some critics, one Trump’s team have been quick to deny. The order sparked worldwide condemnation, after it was signed on 27 January, with thousands of activists protesting at a number of airports across the US.
loading image
IBT TV
Watch oldest giant panda in captivity celebrate 37th birthday
Most popular