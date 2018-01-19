Taylor Swift's stalker Frank Andrew Hoover is back in the news, and this time it is because he allegedly sent a bunch of threatening emails to her family.

According to TMZ, Hoover sent some terrifying emails to Swift's father Scott Kingsley Swift, threatening to kill the singer and her entire family.

He has now been indicted for this, after his emails were discovered recently.

The contents of Hoover's emails were shared in the 122-page indictment. One of the emails reads — "Decided that we are going to end all the Swifts on one day because I can't stand that virus s**t your daughter spread."

Also read: Taylor Swift fans go crazy over Joe Alwyn reference in her new music video End Game

TMZ reports that all the emails were sent to Taylor's father between May 2015 and October 2016, including one that simply stated, "Go to hell, Swift."

In another menacing mail, Hoover singled out each member of her family as he wrote: "The evil family of devils: Scott, Austin, Taylor, Andrew. Sincerely, the end real son of god" and "this article is not a joke and is why god is going to burn them into the desert for me."

Hoover had been arrested in 2016 for violating a restraining order — he had been ordered to stay 500 feet away from her.

The Grammy-winning singer was performing at a Formula 1 race in October 2016 in Austin, Texas, when Hoover allegedly followed her motorcade from the track to the airport where a private jet was waiting for her and her family.

That night Hoover, who is also an Austin native, was spotted within 25-50 feet of Taylor's car. While asked by her bodyguards, the stalker said he was there to just get a picture with Taylor and "possibly accompany Taylor wherever she goes."

Hoover had earlier emailed Swift's father with a cryptic message — "without her, I walk the earth alone forever and she'll continue to experience failed relationships that break her heart."

Hoover is not the only creepy fan of the Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker. A man recently claimed he was Taylor Swift's husband after he stabbed a pedestrian in downtown Portland.