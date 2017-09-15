Selena Gomez on Thursday took to Instagram to inform her fans that she is receiving a kidney transplant. Gomez wrote: "So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health."
In the post, she also went on to thank her family, doctors and her 'beautiful friend' Francia Raisa who is donating her kidney to Selena.
So, here are some lesser-known facts about her 'beautiful friend':
- Selena and Francia have been friends for more than a decade. In 2016, Francia wrote a lengthy Instagram post to her BFF Selena for her 24th birthday: "There are so many moments we have and things you do that I cherish and don't take for granted...Whether it's crying, laughing, or simply sitting on my kitchen floor throwing our hands up in the air confused at life, I'm thankful you're always there," she added.
Met you when you were 15 and u became family to me when you were 16. since then you have changed my life and i've become a better person. I love you and am beyond grateful to be a part your life cuz girl... we in our 20's. #happybirthdayselena #turnup! #jazzitup #letmeintroduceyoutomyfriendjosecuervo
- She was born and brought up in Los Angeles, California. Her father Renan Coello is an American radio personality. Raisa worked as a model and appeared in advertisements before becoming an actress.
- Francia made her acting debut in 2005 in an episode of US action show known as Over There. Her film debut was in 2006 -- Bring It On: All or Nothing. One of biggest roles of Francia was playing Adrian on the show The Secret Life of the American Teenager that ran for five seasons.
I went through heartbreak this year and you left the studio and drove out of your way to come see me and comfort me. I received good news last month and you facetimed me minutes before you went up on stage just to congratulate me. There are so many moments we have and things you do that I cherish and don't take for granted. Wether its crying, laughing, or simply sitting on my kitchen floor throwing our hands up in the air confused at life, I'm thankful you're always there. I am obsessed with every memory we've built in the last 8 years and the ones we have yet to create. I am so grateful that God put you in my life when he did. If you think about the time that we met and where we were in our lives when we first hung out, his timing was perfect. It's been so inspiring watching you grow and to grow with you. I learn so much from you and I'm so so so proud of you. Happy Birthday Hermana. Love you so so so much @selenagomez
- Francia will reportedly appear next on Grown-ish, the upcoming highly-anticipated Black-ish spin-off. She'll be playing Ana who is an "outspoken conservative freshman" at SCU.
- Francia danced along with Selena and their BFFs in a video called 'Douchebag'. Francia also featured in a video that Selena posted of them dancing to Taylor Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble"
- Francia's manager is actually Selena Gomez's stepdad Brian Teefey. While talking about the 'ultimate sacrifice' of Francia for her friend, Brian told Hollywood Life: "I am not only Francia's manager but also Selena's father so the magnitude of what Francia has done for our family cannot be put into words."
- They consider themselves to be sisters from another mother. They call each other "sister" or "hermana." Selena had reportedly gifted a necklace to Francia that said: "a sister is a forever friend" Selena when they first met.