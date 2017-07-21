Kate Middleton and Prince William are definitely Game of Thrones fans and on July 20 they got a chance to meet German actor Tom Wlaschiha, who plays Jaqen H'ghar on the fantasy drama based on George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge apparently did not waste time in asking the actor for some spoilers regarding the current season of Game of Thrones, which airs Sundays on HBO.

Recounting their meeting, Wlaschiha told reporters: "They said they really liked Game Of Thrones and have watched every series. They wanted spoilers but I said I couldn't tell them. I'm surprised they have time to watch such a long running series."

In April, Middleton and Prince revealed some details about their home life, and the duo revealed they loved catching up on television shows when they are home.

William claimed they were" big fans of Homeland" and said Game of Thrones was "worth watching." They also opened up about the food they loved to indulge in, with Middleton saying she was fond of curry. However, William preferred something that was less spicy.

"It's a real conundrum when it comes to it, a curry or chinese. I'm not good with spicy food,"said the second in line to the throne. "It does normally get ordered to the palace, we go and pick it up, not us someone else."