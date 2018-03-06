Conrad Kongkal Sangma, chief of the National People's Party (NPP), took oath as the chief minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday, March 6, in Shillong.

Conrad staked a claim to form the government in the hill state after forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the People's Democratic Front (PDF), the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP), and the United Democratic Party (UDP) and received an invite from the BJP for the same.

The only person said to in the race for the post was his sister Agatha Sangma.

While Conrad will be sworn in as the Meghalaya CM today, he will not have a deputy, reported NDTV.

#Meghalaya: Visuals of preparation of oath taking ceremony of Meghalaya CM elect Conrad Sangma & others in Shillong pic.twitter.com/QpgBNpSoOk — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018

Several dignitaries such as Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President Amit Shah will also attend the swearing-in ceremony.

#Meghalaya Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President Amit Shah arrive for oath taking ceremony of Meghalaya CM elect Conrad Sangma & others in Shillong pic.twitter.com/ehx91TcaUT — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018

Who is Conrad Sangma?