From the streets of Dublin, Conor McGregor quickly rose to become a sporting superstar. However, it didn't happen in a day and 'The Notorious' of mixed martial arts always thanks the special one who has been his constant support during his hard times- his girlfriend Dee Devlin.

Reportedly, the couple has been together for over nine years and earlier this year they became parents as Dee gave birth to Conor Jr. Though a lot is known about the second richest sportsman in Ireland, little is known about the constant support of Dee Devlin he gets.

So, here are a few lesser known facts about his girlfriend Dee Devlin:

Where is Dee Devlin from?

Dee Devlin is from Walkinstown in Dublin, just a few hours away from McGregor's hometown Crumlin. Much like McGregor, she is a proud Irish and during one of his many victories, Devlin tweeted, "The Irish are truly the best supporters in the world!"

Nine years of togetherness

The Dublin couple has been together long before his UFC stardom. McGregor even thanked her and said, "My girlfriend worked very hard throughout the years and stuck by me when I had essentially absolutely nothing."

"For me to be able to take her out of work, give her everything she's ever wanted and to travel the world with her fills me with pride. It keeps me going...We've been together a long time. She's been through it all with me," added McGregor.

❤️ A post shared by Dee Devlin (@deedevlin1) on Apr 30, 2015 at 10:51am PDT

Dee gets nervous during his fight

Dee gets nervous whenever she watches him fight. While speaking to Underground MMA, Dee admitted, "I find I'm more nervous now - the first time I went to see Conor fight there was 50 people in a room, and I thought 'There's no way you can be more nervous than this' but each time it's just getting that more and more nerve-wracking."

"Especially watching someone you care about getting in the ring - it definitely gets me in the gut I have to say," she added.

National Ice Cream Day ? A post shared by Dee Devlin (@deedevlin1) on Jul 19, 2015 at 8:19pm PDT

Irish style icon

Dee is actually an Irish style icon who won Most Stylish Newcomer at the VIP Style Awards in Dublin. "I think how she looks and how she carries herself speaks for me; I don't have to say nothing. I'm happy to take a back step on this one," Conor told Irish Mirror.

Biggest happy birthday to the most amazing person on the planet! I am so proud of you babe you are my everything xxx A post shared by Dee Devlin (@deedevlin1) on Jul 14, 2015 at 12:33pm PDT

Love story

Dee and young Conor McGregor met in a nightclub. Though he'd seen her before, that was the time he first spoke to her properly. While recalling the incident, the UFC star told VIP magazine: "I asked her to come over and we just started chatting...She seemed like a nice girl, and I like good girls."

Vegas living A post shared by Dee Devlin (@deedevlin1) on May 29, 2015 at 10:34pm PDT

Wedding bells

The couple might walk down the aisle next summer in Dublin. "Word is 2018 is when he'll take the plunge," a source told the Mirror. "It'll be the biggest wedding Dublin has seen...Conor doesn't do things by halves. All he has to do now is pop the question," added the source.

A post shared by Dee Devlin (@deedevlin1) on Apr 17, 2015 at 4:26pm PDT

Dee Devlin's support

"I definitely try to help him out all the time, even without realising it – especially around a fight because it's such a tough time with his weight," Dee told ESPN. "I cook, clean, pack his gym bag, all that kind of stuff," she added.

Vegas shopping! A post shared by Dee Devlin (@deedevlin1) on Jun 22, 2015 at 12:55am PDT

Dee is his number one fan

After the incredible win of McGregor against Chad Mendes in 2015, Dee posted on Instagram saying, "To say that I am proud is a MAJOR understatement! I am so on cloud nine right now I can't even put it into words!Thank you to every single person who made the trip out to Vegas to support Conor last night! The place was absolutely buzzin!"

"And to all of the fans at home who also had a big part to play in making this event so special. Hours upon hours, years upon years of hard work and complete dedication to his craft accumulated last night. I am so grateful right now it's overwhelming. We did it babe!! I love you more than anything," she added.