Carolina Marin is one of the best shuttlers amongst the current crop of players in the women's singles competition, and the 23-year-old has already had a stupendous career. Besides winning some Super Series titles, Marin has been in top form in major competitions of the world. The Spaniard has clinched two world championship titles and also won gold in the Rio Olympics, defeating India's PV Sindhu.

Marin has now developed quite a rivalry against Sindhu, who defeated her in the World Super Series Finals in Dubai. Sindhu, after winning silver in Rio, looked in top form to win her maiden Super Series titles in China, and is one of the most improved players in the circuit, yielding positive results.

Sindhu may be the current darling of India badminton, but one cannot ignore the contribution of Saina Nehwal in helping India earn a good name in women's singles badminton. It would not be wrong to state Sania put India's name in the global map of women's badminton.

Marin, earlier had great rivalry with Saina, and now it is Sindhu. Saina has a better record against Marin, winning four and losing three, while it is different against Sindhu, who has lost five times and won only three.

Though there might have been mixed results against both Sindhu and Saina, Marin does not want to pick out a stronger rival for her between the two.

"I cannot pick one because both are very tough. They are very different players. But I want to talk about everyone. I always tell myself that I am the toughest player to play. After the Rio Games, everyone asked me who would be my toughest rival and I always said 'myself '. Because I know when I concentrate and when I play my best badminton, I feel no one can beat me," The Times of India quoted Marin as saying.

It remains to be seen if Saina can continue her good record against Marin as the Indian shuttler has been down with injuries, which might have taken a toll on her body too.

However, Marin and Sindhu are the way forward and they have been involved in some huge encounters in recent times. Even experts feel that it is this rivalry, which would be big in the coming years as both the players are young and have a great understanding of one another's game as they played from their younger days in the circuit.

Despite the rivalry, they have become great friends and Marin enjoys her closeness with Sindhu.

"We are very friendly, because I met Sindhu a long time ago when we played in the World junior championships. The problem in badminton is not many people speak English. With Sindhu, I have a really close relationship," Marin said.

Though they might be close friends, they do not allow their friendship to come in between when they play in the BWF circuit, which makes the contest even more interesting.