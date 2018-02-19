Imran Khan, a well-known cricketer and the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has tied the knot with spiritual guide Bushra Maneka.

Khan married Maneka in a simple ceremony held at the latter's brother's home in Lahore on Sunday, February 18, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry confirmed in a tweet.

"Marriage is the combination of two hearts and two souls which join each on this special day of wedding. I wish a very happy and blessed married life to Imran Khan," Chaudhry added. "The valima ceremony will also be held in a simple manner in a few days."

Speaking of the wedding, astrologer Kanan Chaudhry told Samaa TV that this is a good time for Khan and the wedding will work in his favour

Who is Bushra Maneka?

Maneka is also popularly known as Bushra Bibi and is from the Pakpattan district of Pakistan. She studied in Lahore and went on to become a spiritual teacher. She was earlier married to Khawar Fareed Maneka, a customs officer in Islamabad, according to NDTV India. The duo separated after a few years of marriage. Maneka has 5 children -- two sons and three daughters.

It has been revealed that his party had been urging Khan to make his third marriage public for a while now. Reports of his marriage to Maneka have been doing the rounds since January, but until now Khan had maintained that she was just his "spiritual adviser."

Maneka and Khan reportedly first met during the by-election in Lodharna in 2015. "He got closer to her when some of political predictions she made about his party came true. Later, both developed some 'intimacy' and finally Bushra took divorce from her husband and contracted marriage with Imran early last month," the Press Trust of India quoted a source as saying.

While they might have tied the knot in the presence of Maneka's family, the cricketer's family was reportedly not a part of the wedding ceremony.

Khan was earlier married to Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of a British billionaire. They tied the knot in 1995 and were married for nine years. The former couple has two sons.

He then married TV anchor Reham Khan in 2015, but the marriage ended in a divorce just 10 months later.