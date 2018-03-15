Pop singer Katy Perry's 'unwanted kiss' on an American Idol contestant has sparked outrage on the internet ever since the 19-year-old told The New York Times in an interview, "I was a tad bit uncomfortable."

Benjamin Glaze, who appeared in the audition for American Idol Season 16, was kissed by the reality show judge Katy Perry, moments after he revealed that he has never been kissed before.

The Firework hitmaker has openly flirted with many before. But this time it drew flak as many pointed out the moment as a forced sexual act in the era of #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.

However, taking to Instagram, Glaze recently clarified that his comments to The New York Times have been misinterpreted. He wrote, "I am not complaining about the kiss from Katy Perry at all, doing a few news reports and being interviewed by many different reporters has caused some major questions. The way certain articles are worded is not done by me, and my true intentions are not accurately represented in every article you read about the situation."

But The New York Times has quoted Glaze saying that he would have said no if he was asked by the songstress in the first place because he wanted to save it for his first relationship.

"I was raised in a conservative family and I was uncomfortable immediately. I wanted my first kiss to be special," he told NYT.

But the American Idol contestant's statement on Instagram was set on a completely different tone as he further clarified, "I do not think I was sexually harassed by Katy Perry and I am thankful for the judges comments and critiques. I was uncomfortable in a sense of how I have never been kissed before and was not expecting it."

What exactly happened on the American Idol set during the audition?

During the audition for American Idol Season 16, Benjamin Glaze, from Oklahoma, introduced himself in front of the judges — Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. Asked about his profession, Glaze said that he works as a cashier at an electronics store where he meets cute girls very often. That's when judge Luke Bryan asked Glaze, "Have you ever kissed a girl and liked it?"

In response, Glaze said, he never kissed a girl as he was "never been in a relationship." He added that he cannot kiss a girl without being in a relationship.

Then Perry called him over and asked him to kiss her on her cheek. Upon doing so, he was asked to do it again as he failed to make the "smooch sound." While he tried again, Perry swiftly turned her face, prompting in a quick peck on his lips.