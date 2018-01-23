In a landmark judgement, the federal judge in United States' Illinois on Monday, January 22, allowed a 11-year-old girl suffering from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), to return to school at Schaumburg, even as she is undergoing a treatment which prescribes medical marijuana for her complete cure.

The judge's ruling came in line with a word by the Education Attorney Darcy Kriha who considered the case of minor and urged the court to let her attend the classes and get help from the school staff in taking her prescriptions.

The minor, Ashley Surin was diagnosed with the cancer when she was 2-year-old. The parents of Ashley had last year sued the 'Schaumburg School District 54' as the district had complained Ashley cannot attend the school with the marijuana patch and the cannabis lotion on her wrist, which was prescribed by doctors to cure her cancer—ALL.

Ashley's plight

After Ashley was diagnosed with ALL in 2008, the doctors have been treating her with multiple rounds of chemotherapy and spinal injections.

According to a CNN report, while the treatment sent Ashley into remission, one of the spinal injections given to her at the age of 2, caused seizures which further added to her deteriorating health.

“Medical marijuana is legal in Illinois, and it is against current law for students to use it in school or have school nurses administer it. Now, Ashley Surin is the sole exemption.” — Courtney Murr (@courtneymurr) January 13, 2018

The minors' father recalled an incident from last year where Ashley had allegedly got a complete body seizure at a grocery store.

Ashley had allegedly hit her head hard against a cement floor after which the doctors had to drain the blood from her brain.

"It was the most helpless feeling in the world to see her go down and not be able to help," grieved Ashey's father as he added thather recovery was very slow.

Ashley's parents': medical marijuana for her cure

It was when the doctors treating the 11-year-old were about to try a fourth drug on her in August last year, father Jim and mother Maureen Surin met a doctor in Illinois who prescribed a medical marijuana patch and cannabis oil and lotion, which would prevent her seizures.

The Surins also got their license to use medical marijuana in order to cure Ashley, in December last year.

"The two together are a golden cure for her," said Maureen as she added "She can think better, walk better, talk better. Her brain used to be like in a cloud. Now she can think better and is more alert and she can interact."

Ashley's foot is wrapped with a tiny bandage twice a day followed by a cannabis lotion which is rubbed on her wrist with a tube, a hopeful Jim said.

He went on to explain that the prescribed marijuana patch and the lotion has cannabidiol in the cannabis that prevents Ashley from the strokes she keeps getting. Furthermore he added that it's not the type of cannabis with THC (tetrahydrocannabinol)— the marijuana drug that people get high on.

Schools' objection, Ashley's parents filed lawsuit

Ashley's parents had last year filed a lawsuit against the 'Schaumburg School District 54' and Surins' lawyer had stressed, "This is a case of great importance."

The school had refused from taking Ashley in and had complained that she cannot attend the classes with the prescribed marijuana patch and the cannabis lotion on her wrist. The district had added, "We have to follow the law the way it was written."

Also, as marijuana of any kind, may it be for medical purposes, is not permitted to be used in schools, the Schaumburg school had reportedly said that anyone helping Ashley with her prescription, can lose their license/job.

Education Attorney for Ashley

In line with the court orders, Darcy Kriha, the Education Attorney from Illinois Association of Administrators of Special Education (IAASE) in the US received a call from Ashley's school Superintendent and the school board president.

"We, unfortunately, in some cases, have to abide by state and federal law that contradicts what the school's job is for students and what our obligations are to serve medically fragile and ill students,"said Kriha.

Attorney Kriha has also said that Ashley should be allowed to attend the school and that there will be no negative implications for the school staff who help the 11-year-old in her prescription.

The federal jugde immediately issued the order allowing Ashley to get back to her school. "They've changed Ashley's life today and they may've also changed the lives for other children for the better,"Kriha said.

Parents' relieved

A determined Jim is relieved that his daughter is back at the school and will be helped by the school staff during her classes. However he has expressed his hopes on the existing laws of Illinois over usage of medical marijuana, and said that there should be a change in the law.

Ashley Surin is a leukemia survivor who suffers from seizures. The ruling will allow her to use a marijuana patch on her foot and oil extract on her wrists to help prevent convulsions. pic.twitter.com/9iPcZajgSA — Dose (@dose) January 15, 2018

"There were about a dozen people there to welcome her, everyone from her aids and teachers to the principal and assistant superintendent. They were amazing and super supportive," added an overjoyed father.

Meanwhile the judge gave a nod to use medical marijuana in Surin's case considering the emergency. As of now, the court's ruling isn't favourable for the other children suffering from ALL in Illinois. Coming Wednesday, the court will conduct a hearing in this regard and decide as to where the case will head in future.