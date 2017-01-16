Who are the world’s eight richest people?

Eight of the worlds richest individuals own as much wealth as the worlds poorest 3.6 billion people, an Oxfam report has revealed as top executives, financiers, politicians and the super-rich gather in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forums (WEF) annual meeting. The gap between the rich and the poor was branded obscene by the anti-poverty group, which also called for a step towards an alternative human economy that meets the needs of both the planet and its people. So who are the people holding this amount of wealth?