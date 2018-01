British scientists have been able to confirm that a pair of Egyptian mummies who were thought to be brothers, were infact half-siblings. According to research published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, the 4000-year-old mummies had the same mother but different fathers. Named the Two Brothers, the mummies were high-ranking men named Khnum-nakht and Nakht-ankh from ancient Egypts 12 Dynasty period and were found in 1907.