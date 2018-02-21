Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez might have been in Jamaica for Justin's father Jeremy Bieber's wedding, but they sure stole the spotlight as the "it-couple".

Almost giving the actual bride and groom a run for their money, Justin, 23, and Selena, 25, managed to look like newlyweds with their amped-up PDA throughout the wedding reception of Jeremy, 42, and his longtime girlfriend, Chelsey Rebelo, 29, at Montego Bay on Monday.

Kissing and cuddling – while stealing private moments away from the guests and spending some quality time together — the recently on-again couple couldn't seem to get enough of each other at the outdoor ceremony that was attended by friends and family.

The setting was a villa's backyard with a local DJ and band handling the tunes, as guests slipped into beachwear and lounged, soaking up the sun and indulging in cocktails.

But our lovebirds seemed to be in a world of their own. As People magazine reported, Justin had flown up to Texas to pick up his lady love on Sunday and the couple headed to the Caribbean together.

While his dad Jeremy was the only one to have shared an official Instagram post of the wedding — that too showing just the bride and groom about to board their plane over the weekend — multiple fan accounts of Justin and Selena have shared paparazzi shots of the two heating things up during their stay at the resort.

The couple — who have been on-again right after Selena's split with The Weeknd last October — had first dated way back in 2010. But ever since their reunion, they seem to be going stronger than ever.

From casual bike rides to attending church together and enjoying quiet, romantic dinners at various public venues, Selena and Justin have been inseparable. While Selena's family still seems to have doubts about Justin, the latter's family is all praises for the Wolves singer.

Be it Justin's hockey games or his father's wedding, Selena sure seems to have made quite the impression in their lives. Amidst rumors of they moving in together, it goes without saying that maybe the third time really is the charm!