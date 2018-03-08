Aparna Rai, a 23-year-old girl from Varanasi, who could have easily raked in the moolah working for a US-based multinational company, decided to call it quits as she had other plans up her sleeve. Aparna decided to follow her passion and leave her high-paying job to serve the nation by joining the Indian Army.

After graduating with an engineering degree from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, in 2016, she took up a high-paying job at an MNC in Chennai. But her heart was just not in it, and she knew all she ever wanted was to be a uniformed officer serving India.

Aparna then wrote her SSB exam in Allahabad after she decided to leave her job in Chennai in March 2017, The Times of India reported. After clearing her Service Selection Board (SSB) exams in the first attempt, she secured the second spot in the technical entry merit list.

Aparna is all set to be commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army after her passing out parade on March 10 in Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, TOI reported.

On Thursday, her ecstatic parents are set to reach Chennai to witness the moment when their daughter wears the Indian Army uniform. "It will be a proud moment for us to see our daughter becoming the part of Indian Army," Ashok Rai, her father, a businessman, told the daily.

"It was the motivation of her mother that she developed a passion for the tough job of armed services," he added.

It is not just her mere vigor and courage that is taking her places today, but Aparna was one of the school toppers in her Class X board exams and even cleared the All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE) with ease. She later joined NIT to pursue an engineering course at the reputed institute in Srinagar.