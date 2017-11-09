England's Jim Laker and India legend Anil Kumble have taken all 10 wickets in an innings of a Test match in the past. But no one has ever taken all 10 wickets in an innings in a T20 game until teenager Aakash Choudhary ran through the opposition batting line-up in a local match in Rajasthan.

Playing for Disha Cricket Academy against Pearl Academy in the Late Bhawer Singh T20 tournament on Wednesday (November 8), the 15-year-old, who hails from Bharatpur, managed to send all of his opposition batsmen walking back to the hut. He did all this without even conceding a run in his four-over spell.

Disha Cricket Academy reportedly made 156 after being put into bat. In reply, Pearl had no chance of even getting close to the total as their batsmen struggled against the pace of the left-arm fast bowler. They were eventually bowled out for 32 in just seven overs as Chaudhury's figures read 4-4-10-0.

Only one batsman of the Pearl Academy managed to get past the 10-run mark, while there were seven ducks in the innings.

A 15-year-old Akash Choudhary, a left-arm medium pacer from Rajasthan, claimed all 10 wickets for no runs in a local T20 game played at Jaipur in the Late Bhawer Singh T20 tournament while playing for Disha Cricket Academy. — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 8, 2017 The opponents Pearl Academy made 32/10 in 7 overs (extras 16). 7 ducks, HS: 13 at #5

Choudhary's figures 4-4-0-10 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 8, 2017 Just Checked. One Hatrick off last 3 deliveries. pic.twitter.com/kqX7ImN10O — Srujana Konakanchi (@srujanak94) November 8, 2017

Here's all that you need to know about the Rajasthan teen