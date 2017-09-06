The van was being chased by police in Salford, UK on 5 September. Mid-pursuit the van turned around and drove towards the police car, crashing head-on in the vehicle and injuring two officers. A 21-year-old woman has since been arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, and police are still searching for the driver.
White van purposely drives head on into police car during high speed chase
- September 6, 2017 14:00 IST
