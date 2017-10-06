The White House said on 5 October it welcomed efforts by both political parties to address the use of bump stock gun accessories, which enable rifles to be turned into rapid-fire weapons, following the Las Vegas mass shooting.
White House welcomes efforts to study gun bump stock devices
The White House said on 5 October it welcomed efforts by both political parties to address the use of bump stock gun accessories, which enable rifles to be turned into rapid-fire weapons, following the Las Vegas mass shooting.
- October 6, 2017 19:28 IST
