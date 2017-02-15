- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
White House spokesperson Sean Spicer calls Canadian PM Joe Trudeau
Donald Trumps Press Secretary Sean Spicer has mistakenly called the Canadian prime minister Joe Trudeau instead of his real name Justin. This isnt the first time Spicer has got the name of a world leader wrong, after referring to Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull as “Trumble”.
