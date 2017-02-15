White House spokesperson Sean Spicer calls Canadian PM Joe Trudeau

White House spokesperson Sean Spicer calls Canadian PM Joe Trudeau Close
Donald Trumps Press Secretary Sean Spicer has mistakenly called the Canadian prime minister Joe Trudeau instead of his real name Justin. This isnt the first time Spicer has got the name of a world leader wrong, after referring to Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull as “Trumble”.
loading image
IBT TV
Left wing groups ‘care more about hating Israel’ than they do about fighting anti-Semitism
Most popular