The White House on Monday defended United States President Donald Trump's claim that former President Barack Obama had ordered wiretapping Trump Tower during the Republican's presidential campaign last year.

Trump's Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that there was still "a lot of information" that needed to be discussed. The statement from Spicer came shortly after FBI Director James Comey, in front of a congressional committee, stated that the investigative organisation had found no evidence supporting Trump's wiretapping claims.

"With respect to the president's tweets about alleged wiretapping directed at him by the prior administration, I have no information that supports those tweets and we have looked carefully inside the FBI," Comey had testified at the Capitol on Monday morning.

The FBI head also stated that the organisation is investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential elections.

FBI "is investigating the alleged Russian government's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and that includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia's efforts," Comey said.

"I cannot say more about what we are doing and whose conduct we are examining," Comey added, saying that the investigation is classified and ongoing. The Russian government has also denied the accusations.

Soon before the congressional hearing, Trump had taken to Twitter saying that National Security Agency chief James Clapper had stated that there was no evidence that the Republican colluded with Russia to influence the elections.

"James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia, This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it!," Trump tweeted..

In another tweet, Trump asked: "What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look?"