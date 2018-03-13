White House Condemns UK Nerve Agent Attack But Wont Comment On Russia

The White House and the State Department displayed different responses to the British Prime Minister Theresa May and amp;#39;s briefing on the recent nerve agent attack against a former Russian spy and his daughter in the U.K. Reacting to May and amp;#39;s speech to the U.K. Parliament on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called the attack reckless, indiscriminate, and irresponsible, offering sympathy and support to the British government, our closest ally. She stopped short, however, of naming Russia as the actor responsible for the attack, despite being explicitly asked about Moscow and amp;#39;s alleged involvement.