White House chief of staff Reince Priebus calls on US media to get its act together

  • February 20, 2017 16:05 IST
    By Reuters
White House chief of staff Reince Priebus has criticised some US media outlets, after President Donald Trump labelled them the enemy of the people. Appearing on CBS on 19 February, Priebus backed Trumps claim, and called some stories running in the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal bogus.
