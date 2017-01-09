The United States President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner appears to be paving his way for a cushy position in the White House. Kushner, Trump's closest adviser, has filed papers to distance himself from his New York real estate business, his lawyer on Saturday said.

Kushner is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka and has emerged as a powerful figure behind the Republican businessman's successful elections campaign which led to the latter's victory. To assume a significant position in Trump's administration, Kushner will be required to challenge the federal anti-nepotism law, which bars the US President from appointing family members to cabinet positions in the government or any formal government jobs.

Kushner will also have to eliminate possible conflict of interests between his family's real estate empire and his official duties as a government employee. Considering this, it appears that Kushner has decided to step away from his empire and has filed papers to resign from his role as CEO of Kushner Companies. He has also consulted with federal officials about resolving potential conflicts about his prospective position in the Trump government, according to his lawyer.

"Mr. Kushner is committed to complying with federal ethics laws and we have been consulting with the Office of Government Ethics regarding the steps he would take. Although plans are not finalised, Mr. Kushner would resign from his position at Kushner Companies and divest substantial assets in accordance with federal guidelines," Jamie Gorelick, a partner at the law firm of WilmerHale said in a statement.

"Kushner would recuse from particular matters that would have a direct and predictable effect on his remaining financial interests. He would also abide by federal rules requiring impartiality in particular matters involving specific parties," Gorelick added.

The President-elect last month had also said that he is in the process of disassociating himself from his own businesses completely, however, later reports stated that he intends to retain a stake in his sprawling firm.

"While I am not mandated to do this under the law, I feel it is visually important, as President, to in no way have a conflict of interest with my various businesses. Hence, legal documents are being crafted which take me completely out of business operations. The Presidency is a far more important task!" Trump had said in November.