With so many documentaries produced these days, there is an increasing demand for documentaries covering various social issues along with the great achievements of legendary artists and the unsung heroes. Netflix brings you some interesting documentaries, including some Academy Award winner and nominees.

For Grace

It tells the story of renowned chef Curtis Duffy's ambition to make his Chicago-based restaurant, Grace — the most popular and the best in the country. Despite a turbulent childhood and difficult adult relationships, Curtis ensures that he oversees every aspect of opening his own restaurant which has the standards of luxury dining.

Five Came Back

This is an upcoming documentary series adapted from Mark Harris' best-selling book, Five Came Back: A Story of Hollywood and the Second World War. Premiering on March 31 on Netflix, this three-part docu-series has a narration by Meryl Streep and interviews with the like of Steven Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola and Guillermo del Toro, who contributed to World War II propaganda creation.

The White Helmets

Academy Award winner for Best Documentary (Short Subject), The White Helmets tells the story of rescue workers in war-torn Syria. This captivating 40 minutes Netflix original tells the story of ordinary men whose brave deeds ensure they are forever remembered as extraordinary heroes.

What Happened, Miss Simone?

This critically acclaimed documentary tells the story of legendary singer and activist, Nina Simone. Watch this documentary to experience her never-heard-before recordings, rare archival footage, and her most popular songs.

13th

This thought-provoking documentary directed by Ava DuVernay shows scholars, activists, and politicians analysing the criminalisation of African-Americans and the prison boom in the US. It explores the intersection of race, justice and mass incarceration in the country. It has garnered acclaim from film critics and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature at the 89th Oscars.

Amanda Knox

It is a provocative documentary about the trial, conviction, and acquittal of Amanda for the murder of an exchange student in Italy and is directed by Rod Blackhurst and Brian McGinn. The people closest to her speak out in this illuminating and gripping documentary.

Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World

This documentary takes you through the history of the Internet, starting with its birth in 1969. Starring the filmmaker, Werner Herzog, it gives a perspective on the joys and sorrows of its social influence.