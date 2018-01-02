South Korean singer and actress Suzy, who is popularly known for the portrayal of a news reporter in the SBS drama While You Were Sleeping, will be filming her comeback music video in Los Angeles.

The former girlfriend of Lee Min Ho is already headed towards the Southern California city for the production of her new music project. She is expected to announce its release date in the near future.

"Suzy left for Los Angeles to film her music video. The comeback timing will be officially announced soon," Soompi quoted her representative from JYP Entertainment.

The 23-year-old Uncontrollably Fond star was spotted at the Incheon Airport on Monday, January 1. She was wearing a poor black turtleneck top and a pair of light blue denim pants when she confidently walked inside the airport.

The songstress accompanied a long black trench coat and a black beanie cap with the outfit. She completed her looks with a set of ivory-coloured sneakers and a matching Dior purse.

Suzy was completely bare-faced and received praise from many social media users for her natural beauty. "She's still so adorable without make up [sic]," wrote an admirer of the former missA singer.

"Get you a girl who looks pretty with & without makeup. I stan natural beauty [sic]," tweeted another fan of the While You Were Sleeping star.

"Get you a girl who can do both, but not this girl. She's mine [sic]," wrote another Twitter user.

The former girlfriend of Lee Min Ho is known as one of the most successful idol-turned-actresses in the Korean entertainment industry. She bagged two awards on New Year's Eve for her performance in the SBS romantic thriller While You Were Sleeping.

"I'm still scared whenever I receive an award like this, because I know that I'm lacking in many ways," she said during her acceptance speech.