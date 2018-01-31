South Korean singer and actress Suzy Bae, who is popularly known for her role as news reporter Nam Hong Joo in SBS series While You Were Sleeping, will probably share screen space with Bride Of The Water God star Nam Joo Hyuk in new MBC series, titled Come Hug Me.

The Korean drama (K-drama) will revolve around the lives of two people as they get entangled in a mysterious murder case. The show is expected to premiere in May and the network is yet to confirm its cast list.

Lee Min Ho's former lover Suzy and Lee Sung Kyung's ex-boyfriend Joo Hyuk are currently in talks with the network to play lead roles in the series, reported Soompi.

The Uncontrollably Fond star is likely to take up the female lead's role in the mini-series, as she has recently revealed that she wants to focus on both acting and singing.

"While acting and singing at the same time, I want to do well in both instead of leaning towards one," Suzy said during the promotional activities of her second mini album Faces Of Love.

"When I'm acting, there's a lot of responsibility and pressure, so I'm strict with myself. When I'm promoting my album, I try to tell my story and try to express myself," she added.

The 23-year-old Korean entertainer then said that she is planning to get rid of her image as The Nation's First Love and show a more diverse side of her through the upcoming works.

"There are many different sides of me. 'The Nation's First Love' is a title that I'm thankful for, but it also felt burdening at times. I thought, 'That isn't the only image I have,' and 'Will people be disappointed if I show this kind of image?" Suzy said.

"There is also a sexy side of me so I want to show you that, as well as innocent and feminine looks. I accept the many different parts that are a part of me and want to show you that," she added.

The former missA member also spoke about the disbandment of their group. She revealed it is really challenging to promote a work all alone.

However, she said, "as a solo artist I'm able to show my own colours and do the kind of music that I'd like to do, so I think of it as an opportunity to develop more. That's why I became more strongly determined."

Suzy then apologised to her fans for not addressing them properly after the disbandment of missA. "I'm very sorry that I wasn't able to properly tell fans about miss A's disbandment. I think it's a shame, but I think that we'll all be able to develop even more while working on our own. I'm supporting them and hoping they do well. I hope you'll watch over them," she said.