While You Were Sleeping, the SBS romantic thriller, will probably feature Han Woo Tak in hospital bed when it returns with episodes 13 and 14 next Wednesday, October 18, at 10 PM KST.

The shocking cliffhanger for episodes 11 and 12 teased the young police officer's demise. He got stubbed by the chef, who killed his younger brother. The officer was severely injured and he was heavily bleeding while fighting with the criminal.

The viewers desperately want to know if Han Woo Tak will be saved by his friends, Jung Jae Chan and Nam Hong Joo. "What happened to woo Tak? Will he be okay?" wrote a fan of the SBS drama.

"Poor WooTak got stab. I'm worried that he might die but he didn't in the preview but why such preview that plays with my heart damn. Why would WooTak meet JaeChan at the prosecutor office? Is he being question as suspect or family of deceased or witness?" stated another viewer.

"Please, I don't wanna something bad happened to woo tak, i don't wanna miss my guardian angel," wrote the next one.

Meanwhile, the promo for episodes 13 and 14 features a conversation between Jung Jae Chan and Nam Hong Joo that teases the fate of Han Woo Tak. In the clip, the prosecutor asks the reporter, "Do you think Han Woo Tak got hurt because of you?"

The video also hints at an intimate scene between the onscreen couple. The footage shows the prosecutor leaning towards the reporter to lock lips with her. "With this, let's say we have repaid all our debts," he says.

Korean drama lovers will have to wait until next Wednesday to know more about the onscreen couple since SBS is yet to release the promotional photos for episodes 13 and 14. In the meantime, you can watch the first 12 episodes online here.