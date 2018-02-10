Priyanka Chopra never fails to amaze her fans and recently shared her look from the New York Fashion Week 2018 on Instagram, which left fans stunned.

In the picture, Priyanka is seen flaunting her brown sequin dress from Bottega Veneta SS18 at their Fall/Winter 18 show in New York. She completed her look with a pair of black strappy heels with minimal makeup and lose tresses.

The official page of Bottega Veneta also shared a video of the Quantico actress and one can't stop watching her again and again.

Recently, in an interview with an international magazine, Priyanka spoke about her personal life. She said, "I'm going to be serious about this because I'm single right now after a really long time, so I'm going to give you a really real answer. I like to be given attention, not like creeper-worthy attention, that would freak me out. But I like to be pursued and wooed. And if he's not cerebral, if he's not smart and cannot engage me, then it cannot happen. That's the biggest, most important thing for me. I'm very mushy, I love romance."

She also revealed, "Marriage and kids are a big goal for me. I'm a big believer in the institution of marriage and in the family, and in kids, I want to have a lot of them, if God allows. The only problem is, I don't know who I'll do it with."

And while PeeCee left fans stunned with her look, on the other hand, Deepika Padukone, who recently turned muse for renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee looked every bit royal in some beautiful traditional sarees, by the desginer. She even shared a sketch of the same picture on her Instagram on Saturday, February 10 and captioned it as, ''#fanart #FanFriday."

Designed by one of her ardent fans, the sketch looks fabulous. While fans went gaga over the image, it was Ranveer Singh's comment that caught our attention. The actor commented, ''Gosh.''

The gorgeous actress once again stunned her fans when she made a public appearance in a saree recently. The event was a Gala Dinner held at a plush hotel in Mumbai where Bollywood personalities were felicitated for their contribution to the cinema.

The Padmaavat actress donned a red and white striped saree paired with a full sleeves black bouse for the event. She has surely proved that she is one Bollywood actress who is a pro at draping up a six-yard like a bawse!.

She matched her saree with a textured full sleeve black blouse with embroidered cuffs from Sabyasachi's upcoming Spring Summer 2018 collection and hair tied in a sleek bun.

Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani posted the picture on her Instagram describing the details of her look: "shaleenanathani❤️❤️❤️ @deepikapadukone wearing @sabyasachiofficial makeup @anilc68 hair @nisha_gulati assisted by @anjalichauhan16"