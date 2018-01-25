Newlyweds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are back to their respective jobs, and the star couple is spending days separately. While Virat is busy with the ongoing Test series in South Africa, Anushka is gearing up for her forthcoming film Pari.

However, Anushka has some adorable company when Virat is not around. The actress shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen spending some fun moments with her dog named "Dude".

Also read: Ranveer Singh's emotional post thanking fans for accepting Alauddin Khilji wins internet

The NH 10 actress shared the photo with the caption: "Guess who chilled with me on my day off." Anushka is very fond of her pet, and the happiness of being with Dude is clearly visible on her face in the picture.

On the work front, Anushka has a number of films lined up. She will first be seen in Pari — a horror film slated to be released on March 2. Then she will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Zero.

The two films are from completely different genres, and are much-awaited. On the other side,

Virat is having a tough time as India have already lost the Test series against South Africa.

Virat and Anushka had a hush-hush wedding in Italy, following which the star couple threw lavish reception parties in Delhi and Mumbai.