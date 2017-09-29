A new study by Ask Fans has shown that reigning Premier League champions Chelsea have the most pro-Brexit fans in the UK. After polling nearly 5,000 supporters from all 20 clubs in the league, Ask Fans found that 61% of Chelsea fans voted to leave the EU in 2016. The most pro-remain fans are from league newcomers Brighton and Hove Albion, with just 19% voting for Brexit.
Which Premier League side has the most pro-Brexit supporters?
- September 29, 2017 16:46 IST
