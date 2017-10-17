It is common knowledge that HMD Global is planning to release a few devices, including Nokia 2, Nokia 7, and Nokia 9 in the next few months but what we don't know is the release date. However, the Finnish company has now announced a launch event for October 19 in China, sparking off speculations on the handset that could be released on the day.

Reports have suggested that HMD Global might release the Nokia 2, Nokia 7, and the flagship Nokia 9 either by the end of this year or early next year. But the company's upcoming launch event scheduled on Thursday has thrown up the possibility of announcing one of these handsets, most probably the Nokia 7.

It is also reported that the Finnish company could unveil a new variant of the Nokia 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It holds some water as the variant is yet to come to China while it is available in select European countries.

The new Nokia smartphone will be made available for purchase in China on retailer Tmall.

It may be mentioned that HMD Global's upcoming entry-level smartphone Nokia 2 is expected to feature a 5-inch HD display with 720x1,280 pixels resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 chipset, a 1GB RAM, an 8MP main camera, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 4,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Nokia 9 is expected to come with the best technology currently available in the market. It may feature a 5.5-inch QHD OLED display with 1,440x2,560 screen resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or 845 processor, an Android Nougat or Android 8.0 Orea OS, a 6GB/8GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), and a 3,800mAh battery with quick charging technology. In terms of camera, it may mount a dual 22MP main camera with Carl Zeiss optics and a 12MP front-snapper, or a dual 13MP+13MP camera with Zeiss Optics on the back and a 13MP front- snapper.

However, we haven't heard of any significant leak on the Nokia 7.