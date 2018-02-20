Xiaomi pulled out of the Philippine market a couple of years ago. No official reason was given for the move, but reports had claimed that it was due to poor sales. The Chinese technology giant has entered the country again, and it will make several of its products like Redmi Note 4, Mi Max 2, Mi Notebooks, Mi Band 2 and Mi WiFi Repeater 2 available offline. But will it be lucky this time around?

Well, it is to be seen if Xiaomi will do good in the Philippines in its second attempt, but its entry will surely please its fans, as a physical store has an advantage over the online store, especially when it comes to services and warranties.

According to Philippines website Snowtechstuff, Xiaomi is starting its first physical store in the Philippines in collaboration with Grimalkin Corporation and it is located on the 4th floor of Trinoma Mall at Quezon City. It went on to say that the company might open another store at SM Megamall soon but it is not confirmed yet.

Xiaomi is reportedly making its array of products, including smartphones like the Redmi Note 4 and Mi Max 2, and other products like Mi Notebooks, Mi WiFi Repeater 2, smart watches, robot vacuum cleaners, smart cameras, smart televisions and smart bikes available in the country in the hope of a successful stint this time around.

It may be mentioned that Xiaomi has managed to expand its market beyond India and its home country China. It has entered Europe, and officials have said that it would try to foray into the US market in a couple of years' time.