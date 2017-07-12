Season 7 of Suits, which will premiere on USA Network this Wednesday at 9 pm ET, will see Harvey in a new role. Being the managing partner of Pearson Specter Litt is going to have its pros and cons.

The Season 7 premiere can be watched online on USA Live TV.

According to Suits executive producer Aaron Korsh, the new season will see Harvey trying to step out of the shadow of Jessica, who left for Chicago in the previous season.

"Harvey is not an ego-less creature, so he wants to show the world he can be as good as her, and certainly that he is not the same as her," Korsh told TVLine. "He wants to make a statement, make a splash, send a message to the world: 'I'm not her. You better get ready to deal with me.' That's going to drive him early [in the season], and it'll have some pros and some cons to it from his point of view."

As for the other important characters, Mike is going to struggle between his work at Pearson Specter Litt and the legal clinic, and Louis, who was left heartbroken in the Season 6 finale, is going to clash with his associates. Sadly, Rachel will get drawn into Louis' drama.

All is this going to affect her relationship with Mike.

"Their desire to spend time with each other versus [their desire] to succeed at the early, vulnerable parts of their careers is going to become a little bit of an issue," teased Korsh.

Suits Season 7 will air on USA Network this Wednesday at 9 pm EDT. In India, the legal drama will be aired on Comedy Central.