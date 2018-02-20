SpaceX successfully launched the first Falcon Heavy, touted as "the world's most powerful rocket," into space on February 6. If you are wondering about the whereabouts of the spacecraft and its unconventional payload -- the red Tesla Roadster, there's a website that can help you find out where the car and the mannequin on its driver seat are currently cruising the Solar System.

Although Musk has already revealed that the Roadster's trajectory had gone slightly off from its intended path, it's still within a traceable distance. While NASA is obviously keeping tabs on the Roadster, the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory data has also helped engineer Ben Pearson put together a website called Whereisroadster.com, which allows you to track the Tesla car drifting in space.

According to Pearson's website, the Roadster is now more than 2.3 million miles (over 3.7 million kilometers) from Earth, as of writing. In addition, the cars is currently over 137 million miles (over 220.5 million kilometers) from Mars, and is moving towards the Red Planet at a speed of 42,942 miles per hour (69,109 kilometers per hour).

Here's a map of our Solar System, showing where the Roadster will be in its orbit around the Sun on March 14, alongside the orbits of Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars and the dwarf planet Ceres.

The Tesla Roadster, which was supposed to head towards the orbit of Mars, overshot that trajectory and went a little beyond the Marian orbit. However, unlike Musk himself originally claimed, it didn't go as far as the asteroid belt.

Pearson, who is an admirer of Musk, made his own calculations for the Roadster's trajectory after the launch of the Falcon Heavy. His results initially mismatched the details Musk had announced about the car's orbit, but NASA's data eventually showed that Pearson was right.

"I was just relieved to know that I wasn't doing anything critically wrong," Pearson told The Verge. "Elon Musk is a visionary man, incredibly far forward, but there's a reality distortion field when it comes to him."

According to Pearson, the Roadster will continue to move in orbit around the Sun, is expected to make a close pass to the Earth on 2091, assuming that it survives the space for such a long time.

Some experts, meanwhile, said that cosmic radiation would tear the Roadster and the mannequin driver to bits within a year. A team of astrophysicists also said that the car could crash back to the Earth due to its "chaotic orbit."